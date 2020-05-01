‘We are pregnant’: Ashlee Simpson is expecting her third child

Ashlee Simpson is expecting her third child. The mum announced her pregnancy by posting a photo of her positive pregnancy test.

The singer and her beau Evan Ross said they're excited to expand their family, "We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3"

Evan Ross also posted a photo on his Instagram account to confirm the news, "The fam is growing. Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition," he shared.

The parents got married in August 2014, and welcomed their first child- daughter Jagger- in 2015. Ashlee shares 11-year-old son Bronx with her ex-husband and Fall Out Boy member Pete Wentz.

The couple previously told Entertainment Tonight about their hopes to grow their family, "Definitely more kids in the futur. Well, a kid, another kid."

Ross added: "I want five more, she said one more."

Huge congratulations to Ashlee and Evan on their wonderful news!