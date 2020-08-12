Watch: The trailer for the Saved By The Bell reboot is finally here

The trailer for the Saved By The Bell reboot just dropped and we are feeling so nostalgic!

The series will be a “reimagining” of the original Saved By The Bell series. It will follow the high school lives of a new group of students who are transferred to Bayside High when Governor Zack Morris closes down their low-income school.

Original cast members like Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez and Mark-Paul Gosselaar will all make an appearance in the new series.

In the trailer, AC Slater (Mario Lopez) and Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) are reminiscing about their high school days and wishing they could go back.

We are then introduced to a new group of high school students, who are facing their own teen struggles and are even taking caffeine pills like Jessie famously did in the original series.

The new series will air on Peacock later this year.

The original show premiered in 1989 and ran until 1993. starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack), Mario Lopez (A.C.), Dustin Diamond (Screech), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly), Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie), Lark Voorhies (Lisa) and Dennis Haskins (Richard).

Are you excited for the new Saved By The Bell series?You can check out the full trailer below: