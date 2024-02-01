Watch: Netflix releases sneak peek at Bridgerton season 3

Bridgerton fans will be delighted to see that Netflix has released a sneak peek at the upcoming third season.

The third instalment of the period drama will be released in two parts. The first four episodes will arrive on the streaming platform on May 16, followed by the final episodes on June 13.

As we await the release of the hit series, Netflix has released a short clip that teases the spark between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

In the clip, Penelope can be seen telling her secret crush how much she likes his eyes while Colin seems to be taken aback.

She reveals, “Your eyes, a most remarkable shade of blue. And yet somehow they shine even brighter when you are kind”

After getting caught up in the moment, Penelope quickly explains that she would say the line if Colin happened to be a suitor of hers.

While Colin looks flustered by the compliment, he admits, “That was rather direct”, before the sweet moment is over.

As season 3 will follow the friends-to-lovers story between the pair, viewers can expect to see many more awkward but heartwarming moments like this.

Many fans of the show took to the Instagram comments of the Netflix post to share their excitement after the release of the short insight into the new season.

One fan wrote, “If anyone needs me I’ll be rewatching this 5 trillion times”.

“I can’t stop watching”, penned another viewer while a third added, “Yesss Netflix this is what I want to see”.

In the official Netflix logline for the highly-anticipated third season, it reads, “Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season”.

“But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”

Watch the sneak peek below: