Watch: Netflix FINALLY releases trailer for Heartstopper Season 2

Netflix has finally dropped the trailer for Heartstopper Season 2 ahead of its release on August 3.

The clip shows the characters facing their own friendship and relationship dilemmas ahead of their school trip to Paris.

With Nick figuring out how to come out to his friends and loved ones in his own time, and Elle and Tao having major crushes on each other without the other one knowing, the upcoming season seems like it will be jam-packed with drama, love, laughter and tears.

The trailer also shows Tara telling Darcy she loves her and Isaac getting more of the limelight as he starts to discover his own sexuality.

Fans will be delighted to see the return of much-loved Heartstopper stars Nick (Kit Connnor), Charlie (Joe Locke), Elle (Yasmin Finney), Tao (Willian Gao) and Isaac (Tobie Donovan).

Joining the cast for Season 2 are a number of new characters including Naomi (Bel Priestley), Felix (Ash Self), Nick’s dad Stephane (Thibault de Montalembert), Sahar (Leila Khan), Nick’s brother David ( Jack Barton), Mr. Farouk (Nima Taleghani) and James (Bradley Riches).

The Netflix synopsis for the long-awaited series reveals, “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends”.

“With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship”.

Watch the trailer below: