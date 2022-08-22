Watch: Michael Bublé shares adorable TikTok of his new baby girl

Michael Bublé has been showcasing his love for his new baby girl to his millions of followers.

The 46-year-old singer decided to dedicate a TikTok to his fourth child, Cielo. In the sweet video, Michael can be seen cooing over his newborn daughter.

To make the video lighthearted, Michael lip syncs the line “I would like to see the baby” from the Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian.

"Cielo's first TikTok," Michael wrote in the caption, alongside the hashtag "#proudpapa".

On Friday, Michael announced to the world that his wife, Luisana, had given birth to their second daughter.

In a tagged post with Michael, Luisana wrote, “From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé.”

“You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!!” Luisana exclaimed.

“Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad,” she concluded with a red love heart emoji.

The Bublé’s received endless amounts of love and support in their comments section.

“Congratulations!!! So wonderful!!!”, wrote author and songwriter Amy Skylark Foster.

“Congratulations to you all,” penned ET Canada host Cheryl Hickey.

“So happy for all of you,” commented fashion model Grace Strobel.

New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel also showcased her joy for the couple by posting three heart-eyes emojis.

Michael and Luisana have been together since 2008. They met in Buenos Aires and the couple got engaged in 2011. In 2012, they decided to hold two separate wedding ceremonies – one in Argentina and one in Canada, to celebrate their respective backgrounds.

Luisana gave birth to their first child, Noah, in 2013. Noah was then diagnosed with liver cancer shortly after the birth of the couple’s second child, Elias, in 2015. After devoting time to Noah’s treatment and recovery, the family then welcomed their third child, Vida, in 2018.

The couple announced that they were expecting their fourth child in February of this year.

Congratulations to the Bublé’s!