SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

WATCH: Marks and Spencer’s adorable Christmas ad is here

by

Marks and Spencer’s official Christmas advert is finally here, and we definitely think it was worth the wait!

Legendary comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders have teamed up once again for the adorable video.

The two comedians have partnered together for years, most notably for their BBC skit show French & Saunders. However, in more recent times, the two friends have stepped back from their partnership a bit, and so it’s a thrill to see them teaming up again for the most wonderful time of the year!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BBC Archive (@bbc_archive)

In the advert, Dawn voices the sweet little Fairy, reprising her role from Marks and Spencer’s 2021 Christmas advert. 

“It’s Christmas, and I need to find me a little friend!”, she exclaims as she yawns and wakes up from the top of the tree.

Wanting to find herself some company, Fairy creates herself a new friend – with a whizz of her wand, she brings one of the family dog’s toys to life. The doy is a duck-shaped rope, voiced by Saunders.

“What’s going on? Is it play time already?”, the toy squeals. 

With her stuffing falling apart, Duckie is desperate for some cheering up – and a few mince pies or two! 

The advert showcases some delicious food from the M&S range, such as a mouth-watering cherry and orange wreath dessert, and lots of festive tipples too, like a blood orange and cranberry vodka. Is it too early to do the Christmas food shop?

If you fancy catching some festive cheer on this wet and windy November day, you can watch Marks and Spencer’s brand new Christmas advert here:

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.