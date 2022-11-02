WATCH: Marks and Spencer’s adorable Christmas ad is here

Marks and Spencer’s official Christmas advert is finally here, and we definitely think it was worth the wait!

Legendary comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders have teamed up once again for the adorable video.

The two comedians have partnered together for years, most notably for their BBC skit show French & Saunders. However, in more recent times, the two friends have stepped back from their partnership a bit, and so it’s a thrill to see them teaming up again for the most wonderful time of the year!

In the advert, Dawn voices the sweet little Fairy, reprising her role from Marks and Spencer’s 2021 Christmas advert.

“It’s Christmas, and I need to find me a little friend!”, she exclaims as she yawns and wakes up from the top of the tree.

Wanting to find herself some company, Fairy creates herself a new friend – with a whizz of her wand, she brings one of the family dog’s toys to life. The doy is a duck-shaped rope, voiced by Saunders.

“What’s going on? Is it play time already?”, the toy squeals.

With her stuffing falling apart, Duckie is desperate for some cheering up – and a few mince pies or two!

The advert showcases some delicious food from the M&S range, such as a mouth-watering cherry and orange wreath dessert, and lots of festive tipples too, like a blood orange and cranberry vodka. Is it too early to do the Christmas food shop?

If you fancy catching some festive cheer on this wet and windy November day, you can watch Marks and Spencer’s brand new Christmas advert here: