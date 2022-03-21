Watch: Kylie Jenner shares emotional video documenting her pregnancy

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner has shared an emotional video dedicated to her baby boy, and we can’t cope!

Posting the nine-minute video to YouTube this afternoon, Kylie has documented her pregnancy journey and included heartfelt messages from each of her family members, with many sweet moments featuring Kylie’s four-year-old daughter Stormi.

‘Momager’ Kris Jenner got quite teary as she spoke about their new bundle of joy, meanwhile, Kylie's older sister Khloé talked about how she was everyone’s favourite aunt. Kylie’s 26-year-old model sister Kendall gushed about how much a great mum Kylie is, saying, “Ky, you inspire me so much with being a mom.”

“I’m not a mom yet myself and I look up to you so much when it comes to how you raise Stormi and how you’re going to raise your new baby and I’m just so excited and I already love the baby and I love you so much,” she added.

Many of the clips took place either at Stormi and Chicago’s joint birthday party or at Kylie’s baby shower, both of which were wow-worthy elaborate affairs.

At one point in the video, Kylie shares one of her biggest pregnancy cravings this time around, as she helps herself to the buffet and makes sure to grab some steak, revealing that steak and baked potatoes have become a regular part of her pregnancy diet.

Towards the end of the video, we’re brought into the birthing room as Kylie is excited to welcome the newest member of her family with mum Kris and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott by her side.

As the screen goes black, the audio remains and we hear the sweet cries of her new son, Wolf, from the moment he was born. “There’s the cry,” Kris exclaims, as dad-of-two Travis says, “What’s up big boy?”

“Happy Birthday 2/2/22,” Kylie lovingly adds, referencing her baby’s unique birthday.

Check out the full video down below — you might want to grab some tissues first though!