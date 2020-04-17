Watch: Ariana Grande’s flawless cover of ‘I Won’t Say I’m In Love’

Celebrities including Beyoncé, Darren Criss and the cast of High School Musical took part in the Disney Family Sing-Along last night and it was everything we hoped for and more.

They covered Disney classics like I Wan’na Be Like You from The Jungle Book and How Far I’ll Go from Moana, but it was Ariana Grande’s performance that really blew audiences away.

The singer decided to sing her own rendition of I Won’t Say I’m In Love from Hercules and it was flawless. We seriously need Disney to cast her in the live-action remake of Hercules ASAP.

She even donned a purple outfit and wore her hair in a high ponytail in homage of Meg.

Grande’s followers showered her with praise after the performance, “This was EVERYTHING! This Disney princess we need.”

“I needed this heavenly sound for my soul, thank u,” another wrote.

“All my worries disappeared after this video,” one said.

“Do you know how amazing you are?,” another asked.

You can check out Ariana Grande’s cover of I Won’t Say I’m In Love below. We’ll be listening to it on repeat all weekend long.