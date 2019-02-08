Want something boozy/foodie to do with the gals on the 14th?

February 14th usually brings the annual sense of dread for Dublin singletons but this year, things are different.

Grab your gals and get your glad rags on, because if you love gorge cocktails and locally-sourced bia, you're in for a treat.

The Woollen Mills has put friends at the centre of their Valentine’s day celebrations with their PALentine’s event.

This PALentine’s, singletons booking a table for 3, 5, 7 or 9 for Thursday night’s sitting will receive a complimentary PALentini cocktail upon arrival.

The casual dining spot is known for its quality food offerings in the heart of Dublin’s City Centre and believes that the value and longevity of good friendships can often outweigh that of many romantic relationships.

Diners can choose from the eatery's extensive menu on the night which includes locally sourced produce such as Whiskey and marmalade sticky bacon ribs, Ballymakenny spuds and creamed savoy cabbage.

The menu includes Dublin Mountain Smokehouse hot smoked salmon Caesar salad with pickled red onions, pine-nuts & horseradish dressing Mushroom croquette with Joe Gorman’s organic fried mushrooms, white asparagus, spinach & truffle mayo. *drools*

To celebrate this special day, The Woollen Mills is giving one of their lucky social media followers the chance to win a 3 course dinner for 3 this PALentine’s complete with PALentinis on arrival and a bottle of wine to share.

To enter, head over to their Facebook – may the odds be ever in your favour.