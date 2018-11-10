Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel are #friendshipgoals

Behati Prinsloo has returned to the Victoria Secret runway after three years.

The model had taken time off to start a family, welcoming two beautiful baby girls with husband Adam Levine.

Her debut comes just eight months after having little Gio Grace but you wouldn’t be able to tell by looking at her thin figure.

Reuniting with her work family, the mum couldn't wait to be working alongside her bestie Candice Swanepoel.

“This was me all day yesterday returning after almost 3 years.”

“Victoria Secret, thank you for being so loyal to me. Thank you for celebrating strong hard working women, MOMS.

“Candice, you are a goddess. I just love you more then it’s even okay to love anyone.

“We have that same African blood, babies at the same time (WTF LOL). You are part of my soul, my sister,” she gushed.

Candice took to Instagram to pen her reply to her best friend.

“Bruuuuuu! So happy to share so many unforgettable moments with you. In work and in life. We met at both our first Victoria Secret show in 2007.

“We come from Southern Africa which is pretty wild -no pun intended. That in itself is something that cannot be explained.

“Then we somehow had two babies at the same time. Even Wilder. And here we are again serving you some backstage fierceness.. You’re my sister from another mister. I love you.”

The mum models are so in sync that they even had their babies just months apart without any planning.

Candice and Behati welcomed their eldest children Anaca Nicoli and Dusty Rose in 2016 and their youngest earlier this year – Behati in February and Candice in June.

We’re glad that the two have found their soul sister in the fashion world, and we're sure their kids will be BFFs too.