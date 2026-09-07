VOYA’s gorgeous new body duo is Irish luxury at its finest

If your body care routine has been coasting on the same old shower gel and whatever moisturiser is closest to the sink, VOYA is here to make you feel a bit embarrassed about that. The Sligo-born luxury brand — and the world’s first certified organic seaweed skincare label, no less — has just launched two new products that genuinely sound like a spa day in a jar.

The Iridescence Awakening Sugar Scrub and the Vibrancy Luxury Body Butter are the newest additions to VOYA’s body care collection, and both are packed with wild Atlantic seaweed, organic botanicals and the kind of ingredients that make you want to read the label twice just to feel good about yourself.

So what’s actually in them?

The Iridescence Awakening Sugar Scrub (€58 for 200g) takes its cue from the natural exfoliating action of coastal sand — which is a very poetic way of saying it buffs your skin smooth using organic sugar crystals and sea minerals. Infused with cooling organic peppermint, Fucus Serratus seaweed extract and organic sweet almond oil, it remineralises and refines the skin while clearing your head at the same time. It’s also ideal post-waxing or shaving, as it helps prevent ingrown hairs. Practical and luxurious — rare.

The Iridescence Awakening Sugar Scrub makes a lovely gift.

Then comes the Vibrancy Luxury Body Butter (€46 for 200ml) — a velvety, deeply hydrating butter that layers on top of the scrub like a dream. Think organic shea and cocoa seed butters, rosehip oil and wild-harvested seaweed, all finished with uplifting lime and mandarin essential oils. The kind of scent that makes your bathroom feel like somewhere you’d actually want to pay to be.

Vibrancy Luxury Body Butter in lime and mandarin.

The brand behind it

VOYA was founded by Mark and Kira Walton on the wild Atlantic coast of Sligo, drawing on generations of Irish seaweed bathing tradition and blending it with modern skincare science. Every product is built around hand-harvested organic seaweed, and the brand holds certified organic status across its entire range — which, in the era of greenwashing, actually means something.

“Selfcare rituals should engage every sense while delivering visible performance,” says Kira Walton. “The combination of refreshing peppermint in Iridescence, followed by the uplifting citrus blend of lime and mandarin in Vibrancy, creates a complete sensory journey. It’s about restoring vitality, mood, and radiance from head to toe.”

Mark Walton adds that Iridescence was designed to polish without stripping — using sugar crystals and sea minerals to mimic the gentle exfoliation of sand along a shoreline — while Vibrancy seals everything in with “ultra hydrating organic plant oils and wild harvested seaweed extracts.”

Worth knowing before you add to cart

Both products are vegan-friendly, certified organic and sustainably made. They’re designed to work beautifully solo but are really intended to be used as a pair — scrub first, butter after, and suddenly your Tuesday night shower becomes a whole occasion.

Smooth skin sorted with Vibrancy Luxury Body Butter.

VOYA has also introduced two new professional spa treatments built around the new launches: an Awakening Body Wrap Ritual and a Sole Revival Foot Ritual, both running at 50 minutes and available across the brand’s luxury spa partners. Something to bookmark for when you need an actual excuse to lie down and be pampered.

Both the Iridescence Awakening Sugar Scrub and Vibrancy Luxury Body Butter are available now at voya.ie and through luxury stockists, department stores and partner spas worldwide.