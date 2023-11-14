Vote to win FREE takeaway for a year with the Just Eat Awards

TV presenter and podcast host Muireann O’Connell today announced the return of the Just Eat Awards. Now in its tenth year, the annual awards celebrate Just Eat partners across the country, recognising the passion, dedication and excellence that goes into every dish delivered to our doors.

To celebrate the launch, anyone who casts a vote will be in with a chance to win FREE takeaway for a year!.

This year, 65 nominees have been shortlisted across 12 award categories, including ‘Best Pizza’, ‘Best Mexican’, ‘Best Burger’ and ‘Best Chipper’. The popular 'Best of Ireland' award for 2023 will be judged by a panel of restaurant industry stars who will be tasting the best of what Ireland has to offer! Just Eat’s grocery and convenience partners will also be celebrated with the return of the ‘Best Grocery & Convenience’ category.

Voting now open until Wednesday, 13 December

Voting for the Awards opens today and food lovers across the country can vote for their favourite local restaurants, takeaway and grocery stores who have all come to the rescue and delivered every time. Whether you want to vote for the tastiest burger, the best pizza or your favourite chain, be sure to have your say before voting closes on 13th December and to be in with a chance to win free takeaway for a year!

The Just Eat Award winners will be announced at a gala ceremony hosted by Muireann O’Connell in March 2024.

Ireland’s love affair with takeaway

According to research** conducted by Just Eat earlier in the year, on average consumers order a takeaway 2.9 times per month, spending an average of €46.49 on their favourite cuisines. Ordering food is mostly a shared experience, with 54% of restaurant partners saying orders are for at least two people, while 37% say the average takeaway order is for a family.

Launching the 10th annual Just Eat Awards Muireann O’Connell said: “As a self-confessed takeaway lover and a frequent Just Eat user, I am delighted to launch this year’s Just Eat Awards. These Awards celebrate all the local heroes across the country who day in day out provide us with the most delicious food straight to our door. This is my second year to host the awards – awards that are voted on with the public, so they get to recognise their favourite restaurants, takeaways and grocery and convenience retailers across the country. Be sure to cast your vote by the 13th of December, and I look forward to revealing the winners in March.”

Commenting on the announcement of this year’s finalists, Amanda Roche-Kelly, Managing Director at Just Eat Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to launch our 10th Just Eat Awards and reveal all of our amazing partners who have been shortlisted. Since launching the Just Eat Awards a decade ago, Just Eat has grown significantly and the make up of these partners has also evolved, from primarily traditional takeaways to a cross section of restaurants and grocery partners. This year’s awards categories have been created to reflect our broad range of partners and to give Ireland’s favourite food spots their moment to shine on a national stage. I would urge everyone to show their support for their favourite local restaurant, takeaway or grocery & convenience retailers and vote by the 13th of December.”

Vote for your favourite here