Vogue Williams shares sweet tribute for daughter on 2nd birthday

Vogue Williams’ only daughter Gigi is turning two years old today and the model has marked the special occasion by sharing an adorable photo of the tot alongside a heartfelt tribute to her.

Vogue posted a picture of her toddler wearing a gorgeous pink dress that had a sparkly top and tutu-style bottom. Gigi’s hair is in pigtails and she's wearing a pink and gold crown with ‘2’ on it.

Williams captioned the post, which has received over 20K likes, “Happy 2nd Birthday to our beautiful Gigi. You are smart, funny and super cuddly… the best girlie”.

Followers of the mum-of-three rushed to the comments to send Gigi birthday messages and say how cute she is. One wrote, “She’s a doll. Happy birthday Gigi”.

“Look at her, she's beautiful”, penned a second follower, while a third added, “Aww she’s such a little doll. Happy birthday Gigi”.

Made in Chelsea’s Hugo Taylor also commented saying, “Wow she is so adorable”.

Vogue’s husband and former star of Made in Chelsea Spencer Matthews posted a birthday carousel of pictures of his little girl. His tribute included a selection of photos of Gigi, with one of her wearing a swimming cap and goggles being the funniest of them all.

He wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY DARLING GIGI. Proud and delighted to be your father. We love you”.

Vogue and Spencer welcomed their daughter into the world in July 2020. They are also proud parents to three-year-old Theo, and Otto who arrived in April of this year. The family have just returned home from a sunny holiday in Spain.