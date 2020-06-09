Vogue Williams shares stunning unseen photos from wedding day

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews celebrated their second wedding anniversary this week. The couple, who are expecting their second child together, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Scotland in 2018 and the presenter has given fans another glimpse at their special day.

Vogue shared two photos from their wedding day alongside a touching tribute to ‘best friend’ Spencer.

“This day two years ago I married my best friend. What an amazing two years it’s been and almost two babies later… Happy Anniversary, love you @spencermatthews,” she wrote.

Former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews shared a more recent photo of himself and Vogue to mark the special occasion, “Happy 2nd wedding anniversary my darling. Each day I love you more than the last. Here’s to a lifetime together.”

The couple are preparing to welcome their second child into the world. Vogue is pregnant with a baby girl who is due at the end of July.

The parents already have their daughter’s name picked out but are keeping it private until she is born later this summer. Vogue told ITV’s Lorraine, "We've come to one that we love, our parents love, but we'll wait until she is born this time… but that's the name for now."

Spencer recently opened up about their growing family, “2nd baby arriving soon (a thought that would have terrified me less than two years ago) – Never been happier.”

Vogue and Spencer met on the set of The Jump in 2017.