Vogue Williams shares adorable moment her kids met their new brother

Vogue Williams has shared the special moment her children met their new baby brother.

The mum-of-three created her own TikTok account and the sweet video was posted there, which she then re-shared to her Instagram.

In the clip, Theo (3) walks in with bunches of flowers for his mum and comes around to where she is sitting as she cradles baby Otto.

Theo can then be seen sitting down with his new brother on his lap. As the newborn starts to get fussy, Theo asks, “Why is he crying?” to which Vogue replies, “He’s only a baby”.

One-year-old Gigi then came over to have a look at her little brother and exclaimed, “Otto”, after having a look at him.

Proud mum Vogue sits in the background and wipes away a tear during the precious encounter.

The voice of Theo can be heard asking his sister if she wants to stroke the newborn's head and she then reaches out a finger to touch Otto.

Vogue captioned the post, “T and Gigi meeting baby Otto! I’ve also officially joined Tik Tok”.

Friends of the 36-year-old rushed to the comments on the sweet moment for the family.

Beauty guru Lisa Jordan wrote, “I can’t deal”, followed by blogger Grace Mongey saying, “Actually not able for this, so adorable”.

“Awww so gorgeous”, penned television presenter Glenda Gilson.

The Only Way is Essex star Lydia Bright added, “This is so special”.

Vogue and Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews tied the knot in June 2018. They went on to have Theodore in September of that year. Their daughter Gigi was born in 2020. Their newest arrival was born just last month.