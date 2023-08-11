Vogue Williams details her anger after being accused of ‘stealing’

Vogue Williams has shed a light on a recent incident where she was accused of ‘stealing’.

The Irish model is known for opening up about all aspects of her family life, with her husband Spencer Matthews and their three children – Theodore (4), Gigi (3) and Otto (1).

However, Vogue has now chosen to get candid about a frustrating battle that she recently had with an online shopping order.

The mum-of-three relayed the details during the most recent episode of podcast Spencer & Vogue, which Vogue co-hosts with former Made In Chelsea star Spencer.

“I used a company’s services and they basically didn’t send me what I had ordered. And I was like, ‘Here listen, all of this stuff is missing,’” the 37-year-old recalled.

“After me going back and forth with them since Saturday, they then mailed me and said, ‘Oh we’ve checked CCTV and all of your stuff went into the basket’. And I’m like, ‘I’m talking about the first order I made that day, not the second’. So basically they accused me of stealing,” she stated in frustration.

Vogue then went on to explain how her husband tried to help the situation.

“Spenny knows the owner of the company and he got in contact with them. And then they got back to me and they put a French man on the phone to me,” she noted, before joking: “I cannot help but succumb to a French man’s accent. I was like, ‘No, it’s okay. Don’t refund me, you keep it’.”

In the end, Vogue confessed that she was “not happy” about the tense mix-up.

“It used to be so good but when they start of kind of accusing me of stealing, which in a sense, they were doing – I thought, I’ve grown out of that,” she teased.

“I’m not going to nick bananas. If I’m going to nick something good, it’s going to be worth more than a banana,” she concluded with a laugh.