Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are expecting baby #2

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are expecting their second child together!

The couple confirmed the news in an interview with Hello!

Vogue is five and a half months pregnant. The soon-to-be mum-of-two even revealed the sex of their second child- a baby girl!

"We're delighted. It's so exciting but kind of scary to think we're going to have another newborn. There's no doubt that I feel lucky to be having another baby."

"Our journey this time hasn't been as easy and straightforward as the last one, and for that reason we wanted to keep it under wraps for longer. We just had a few bumps in the road this time around and it just wasn't as straightforward as it was with Theodore," the couple shared.

Huge congratulations to Vogue and Spencer! We couldn't be happier for the pair!