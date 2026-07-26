VITHIT is bringing cold plunges and free vitamins to ATN26

If your festival survival plan still begins and ends with a dodgy breakfast roll and a prayer, VITHIT is about to upgrade your entire approach. The Irish vitamin drink brand has just been announced as a sponsor of All Together Now 2026, and their setup at Curraghmore Estate sounds like exactly the kind of thing your body will be begging for by day two.

ATN26 runs from 30 July to 2 August at Curraghmore Estate in Co. Waterford, and VITHIT will be setting up camp at the Reset Sanctuary at Lovers Rock, which is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about spots on the whole site.

Cold plunges, hot saunas and free vitamins

VITHIT are partnering with RISE Nordic for what they’re calling the ultimate reset experience. Think cold plunges, hot saunas and a hydration station where VITHIT Effervescent sachets will be available for free. Yes, free. You just mix a sachet with water and get a fizzing hit of vitamins, electrolytes and natural goodness, covering 100% of your recommended daily allowance of eight essential vitamins. It was basically designed for the morning after the night before, and we respect that kind of honesty from a brand.

Bookings for RISE are already open, so if you’re heading to ATN and fancy treating yourself to something a bit more spa-adjacent than your average festival experience, you can sort that at risenordicspa.com/atn-2026.

The Sparkling Bar is calling your name

Over at the VITHIT Sparkling Bar (also at the Reset Sanctuary), ice-cold VITHIT sparkling cans will be on sale for just €2, which, in festival economy terms, is basically giving them away. There’s also a Happy Hour sampling experience at 1pm each day while stocks last, so showing up early is advisable if you want in on that.

Friday and Saturday will also feature a resident DJ spinning chill tunes from 1pm to 4pm, making the Reset Sanctuary a genuinely decent place to decompress between sets rather than just collapsing into a field somewhere.

What exactly is VITHIT?

If you’re not already familiar, VITHIT is an Irish low-calorie, low-sugar vitamin drink made from a blend of water, juice and tea. The full range includes classic bottles, sparkling cans and the effervescent multivitamin powders, all of which are vegan-friendly, gluten-free and free from artificial colours. It’s the kind of thing that makes you feel like you have your life together even when you absolutely don’t.

ATN is always a strong weekend on the Irish festival calendar, and having a proper wellness corner built into the site is a genuinely good addition. Your future self, the one emerging bleary-eyed from a tent at 10am on Saturday, is already grateful.