Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima welcomes birth of baby boy

Congratulations are in order for model Adriana Lima and her boyfriend Andre Lemmers as they announce the birth of their first son together.

The supermodel shared the wonderful news earlier today to her 14.9M Instagram followers by posting a gorgeous photo of her little boy’s eye. She also revealed what the bundle of joy's name is and we are obsessed with the moniker she chose!

Adriana captioned the post, “Cyan is the color between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light. Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places on our family’s bucket list”.

She continued, “Cyan now is our favorite color… the color of our baby boy’s eyes. Welcome to our world CYAN LIMA LEMMERS – 08/28/22”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate the 41-year-old on the birth of her son.

Fashion designer Michael Costello wrote, “Welcome little Angel. Can’t wait to meet you”, while UFC fighter Nina Nunes penned, “Congrats! So happy for you!”.

“What a blessing! I am so so happy for you!”, added co-founder of Booby Tape Bianca Roccisano.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel announced the news on TikTok that she and her film producer boyfriend, Andre, were expecting their first child together. She showed clips of Lemmers scaring her before cutting to a video of her shocking him with a positive pregnancy test.

The pair revealed they were expecting a boy in April with a sweet gender reveal video surrounded by their blended family. The clip shows blue confetti cannons and powder exploding into the air.

Adriana is already mum to 12-year-old Valentina and nine-year-old Sienna, whom she shares with her ex-husband and professional basketball player Marko Jarić.