Victoria & David Beckham share sweet tributes to each other on anniversary

Congratulations are in order for David and Victoria Beckham as they celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The pair took to Instagram to pay tribute to one another by sharing sweet moments from the past with heartfelt messages.

Victoria shared a snap of the two laughing together to her 30.2M Instagram followers. In her caption, she called out people that thought their relationship wouldn’t last.

She penned, “They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last. Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!”.

David wasted no time in sharing his tribute to his wife to his Instagram followers. The footballer posted a video of an interview the pair did with actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen when he was playing the part of his fictional character Ali G.

The interview took place in 2001 for Comic Relief and the clip shows Ali G asking where the two of them met to which Posh Spice replied, “We met at the football”. The comedian goes on to ask Beckham if he ‘was into the Spice Girls beforehand’. David answered, “No, but I was into Posh”.

The 47-year-old captioned the nostalgic clip, “No but I was into Posh.. 23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham, but she will always be Posh. Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies. I love you, we all love you”.

Friends and fans of the couple rushed to the comments of both posts to share congratulatory messages for the pair as they hit this relationship milestone.

Sports agent David Gardner wrote, “Happy anniversary x”, while influencer Emma Glover penned, “Ahh I remember this!! Happy anniversary”.

One fan added, ”Cheers to 23 years and 4 beautiful children. Congratulations and many blessings to you both! Just goes to show you people don’t always know what they think they know!”.

Another fan said, “Beautiful photo & a beautiful smile, congratulations to you both & it’s something to be proud of for you & your gorgeous children xx”.

‘Posh and Becks’ got engaged in 1998 and tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle Resort in Dublin, four months after they welcomed their son Brooklyn into the world.