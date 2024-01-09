Victoria Beckham posts loving birthday tribute to Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham is honouring her daughter-in-law!

Nicola Peltz Beckham, who is married to Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn, is celebrating her 29th birthday today.

To mark the special day, Victoria has decided to take to social media to pay a loving tribute to her son’s wife.

On her Instagram account, the 49-year-old chose to post a sweet video clip of herself and Nicola dancing on holiday together. The wider Beckham family took a trip to the Bahamas last month to celebrate the Christmas season.

“Happy birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham… We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!!” Victoria exclaimed, referring to the shoes that Nicola chose to wear on the beach.

“The best dance partner and loving daughter in law,” the Spice Girls star continued, before concluding: “We love you, have an amazing day!!!!! Xxxxxx”.

Many fans of the Beckham family have since taken to the comments section of Victoria’s post to send their own birthday wishes to Nicola, as well as expressing their thoughts on the mum-of-four’s heartfelt tribute.

“That’s actually super cute,” one of Victoria’s 32.6M followers replied.

“I love this! Happy Birthday Nicola,” another wrote.

“Imagine your mother-in-law is a Spice Girl. Iconic,” a third fan added.

Meanwhile, Nicola’s father-in-law David also took to social media to express his best wishes to her. On his Instagram stories, the retired Manchester United star shared three snaps of the family on holiday together, including one of Brooklyn giving Nicola a piggyback.

Credit: David Beckham Instagram

“Have the most amazing day we love you,” the 48-year-old wrote, adding: “Here’s to having more fun celebrating you”.

Nicola and Brooklyn first met in April 2017 at music festival Coachella, but their romance didn’t begin until three years later.

After nine months of dating, the couple announced their engagement in July 2020. The pair later tied the knot in April 2022 at Nicola’s family's lavish estate in Florida.