Style goals! Victoria Beckham designs couture dress for Harper

We’ve always wanted to go to London Fashion Week and rub shoulders with the biggest names in the fashion industry, gaze at the gorgeous gowns and swoon over tailored suits, but alas, it's just another pipe dream.

But not for one lucky eight-year-old. Harper Beckham attended yet another London Fashion Week in support of her darling mum, Victoria Beckham and she was one of the most stylish people there.

The young girl looked as cool as ever in a design by none other than her own mama! Victoria and her team designed a couture dress for Harper and it is absolutely perfect for her.

The gorgeous floral number is the first piece of clothing VB has created for a child and who better to debut the dress than Harper?

The youngster teamed the look with black tights and Doc Martens and had her hair tied back in a ballerina bun.

The little girl looked as cute as ever as she sat front row with her dad David, brothers Romeo and Cruz, Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour.

Victoria couldn’t help but share a snap of her daughter on Instagram: "Harper’s first ever couture dress! Kisses Rita and Team VB. Harper loves her first ever Victoria Beckham dress!"

Harper looks absolutely adorable in the custom dress. We can’t help but wonder if Victoria will release a children’s collection in the future? Let's hope so!