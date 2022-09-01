Victoria and David Beckham share sweet messages on Romeo’s birthday

It’s party time in the Beckham household!

Victoria and David Beckham have posted individual birthday messages to celebrate their son Roman turning 20 today.

On her Instagram feed, Victoria posted two photos – one of her and Roman together, and one that she took of her son and husband sitting together. “Happy Birthday @romeobeckham! You have the kindest heart and the sweetest soul,” the 48-year-old wrote in her caption.

“We love you and are so so proud of the incredible young man you have become,” Victoria gushed.

The mum-of-four went on to praise her son’s glowing personality and kind-hearted nature. “You light up a room the moment you walk in, you’re hardworking and talented, we couldn’t be prouder of you Romeo.” She concluded her message with a love heart emoji.

Victoria’s husband, David, decided to take a more comical approach for his son’s birthday message. On his Instagram account, the former footballer posted a video of Romeo using a razor on his face for the first time as a teenager.

“Happy Birthday my big boy,” David wrote in his caption. “Just so u know dad will always film these moments,” he added with a cry-laughing emoji.

“No more a teen,” David noted. “we love you so much and are so proud of you.”

Romeo was clearly embarrassed but bemused by the choice of video that his father included in his birthday message. “Dad,” he commented, along with two cry-laughing emojis.

Romeo received several other well-wishes in his parents’ comments section.

“Happy Birthday @romeobeckham,” wrote sports agent David Gardner.

“Happy birthday Romeo!!!”, model Isabela Grutman also commented.

Victoria and David share three other children together – Brooklyn (23), Cruz (17), and Harper (11).

We’re wishing Romeo the happiest of birthdays!