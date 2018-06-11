Victoria and David quash divorce rumours with adorable photo

Victoria and David Beckham were hit with a wave of drama on Saturday, when numerous reports claimed that they were filing for divorce.

The Internet erupted with claims that David had cheated on Victoria, with others reporting that Victoria and David were going to announce their separation this weekend.

However, a representative quickly shut down the speculation. He said, “There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news."

“This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time,” they added.

Victoria and David have shown a united front since the rumours were spread. The duo attended the Kent and Curwen fashion show on Sunday and looked as happy as ever.

Victoria subtly hit back at the lies about their divorce by sharing a candid shot of her and husband David.

She simply captured the image, “Moment Captured,” along with a heart emoji.

The pair look pretty loved up in the photo where you can see David’s hand placed gently on Victoria’s shoulder. The fashion designer looked extremely content as she held her husband’s hand.

Fans were certainly overjoyed by the touching snap, with the photo-receiving nearly 300,000 likes in the space of an hour.

David and Victoria tied the knot in 1999, meaning they are set to celebrate twenty years of marriage together next year.