Vicky Pattison admits she ‘felt so alone’ while growing up with alcoholic dad

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattinson has opened up about dealing with her dad’s drinking problem when she was growing up, ahead of her documentary, Vicky Pattison: My Dad, Alcohol and Me, being aired tonight.

Vicky took to Instagram to share snaps of her and her family taken from the documentary and wrote the caption, “Since making my documentary the thing that has shocked me the most is how many people have come forward and told me they have had a similar experience. Whether this is being the child of an alcoholic or having an alcohol dependency themselves”.

“Growing up I felt so alone- like I truly was the only person in the world who felt this way and that no one could possibly understand what our family was going through- so I endeavoured to keep it hidden- smile, act like everything was fine and eventually when that became too difficult, drink to mask the pain”.

Vicky continued, “Ironic that trying to hide my dads secret would attribute to leading me down the exact same path as him”.

“Addiction, alcoholism and the heartache that comes with it are nothing to be ashamed of- they need more sunlight, more candour and those suffering need our understanding”.

“I want my documentary to shed light on these issues but more than anything I want it help people- stop them feeling so alone, like I did”. Vicky Pattison: My Dad, Alcohol and Me is on @channel4 tonight at 10pm”.

Many friends of the queen of the I’m a Celeb jungle rushed to the comments to share their support for her talking about the difficult topic of alcoholism.

The Only Way is Essex star Ferne McCann penned, “I am so looking forward to watching this honest documentary. So many families and individuals going through something similar it will help. Welldone babe proud of u”.

“Well done you”, wrote Love Island’s Demi Jones. Sairah Pinnock, sister of Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinncok, added, “Love your honesty and openness to addiction, so inspiring! Can’t wait to watch your doc”.

The 34-year-old’s Channel 4 documentary looks at Pattison’s relationship with alcohol and how it has affected her life and the lives of those around her.