Vicky Pattinson shares why she treated her family with a holiday

Vicky Pattinson has definitely earned brownie points with her loved ones!

The former Geordie Shore star has been showing many snippets of her family’s recent holiday to Corfu. Vicky has since opened up about the inner pride that she feels with being able to treat her family to once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“Collect memories and moments… Not things,” Vicky stated in her caption, alongside an adorable video montage of glimpses into the family’s break away.

“Beautiful week with my dysfunctional yet pretty amazing family”, the 34-year-old joked. “Honestly so much to be grateful for last week- I don't know where to begin!”

Vicky then went on to address that while some people may prefer to treat themselves to more materialistic things, that has never appealed to her personally.

“Some people aren't going to like this and I know I'll get some b****y people in the comments who want to have a whinge but I always say I'm not doing my best and working hard to buy a load of watches or bags- don't get me wrong those things are nice and might do it for some people- but they don't set my soul on fire.”

Vicky admits that her main priority will always be her loved ones. “I work to be able to be there for my family and friends and to do things for them that they might not have had otherwise”, she said with pride.

The I’m A Celebrity winner also expressed her delight that she was able to give her 19-month-old niece, Mavie, her very first holiday abroad. “Being able to take my family away last week meant a lot to me- especially because it was mavie's first ever holiday man!! And she just loved it,” Vicky gushed.

Despite her worries that she would receive backlash in her comments section, Vicky was flooded with praise for her kind-hearted nature.

“Love love love this. And my sentiments exactly,” commented talent agent Gemma Wheatley.

“Have great times & memories with family & friends enjoying life“, SAS: Who Dares Wins officer Melvyn Downes agreed.

One of Vicky’s closest friends, Gavin Foord, also took to her comments section to thank her for the holiday. “I had the best time, thank you so much x”, he wrote.

Vicky announced her engagement to her beau, Ercan Ramadan, in February of this year. It has been rumoured that the pair are hoping to be married by the end of the year.