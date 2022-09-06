Vicky Pattinson pens adorable birthday message for fiancé

Vicky Pattinson has been sharing the love for her fiancé, Ercan Ram, on his birthday.

The couple are currently on holiday in Santorini to celebrate the momentous occasion. The former Geordie Shore star took to Instagram this afternoon to post a heartwarming message for her husband-to-be.

“Once you find the right person you'll realise that love was always meant to be easy…” Vicky wrote, alongside a collection of romantic photos of the couple together.

“Happy birthday to my best friend, my partner in crime, my favourite travel buddy, the best dad to Milo I could ever ask for, the future father to my children and my husband to be…”, the 34-year-old gushed. “@ercan_ram, what a year we've had eh?!!”

In her message, Vicky referenced how excited she is to become Ercan’s wife, and the marriage journey that lies ahead of them. “I hope you've enjoyed this last trip around the sun as much as I have.. and I can't wait to have loads more with you poppet”.

Vicky also mentioned the previous struggles she has had in her love life, but how it was all worth it now that she has Ercan in her life. “For years I've wanted someone to share my life with in this way- someone who wants all the things I want and I am so grateful that you came into my life and showed me what a relationship could be”, she wrote lovingly.

Vicky concluded her post with one last message of adoration for her fiancé. “Let's have the most amazing day in santorini and start 29 off right baby!!! Love youuuuuuu”.

Vicky and Ercan met through mutual friends in 2019, and soon began a relationship together. The pair got engaged in February of this year, while on a romantic getaway to Dubai.

We hope that Vicky and Ercan enjoy the birthday celebrations!