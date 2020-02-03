‘Very excited’: Dermot O’Leary gushes about becoming a dad

Dermot O’ Leary and Dee Koppang are set to welcome their first child together later this year and it’s safe to say the parents-to-be are thrilled about their growing family.

The presenter revealed his wife was expecting their first child over the weekend. The dad-to-be posted a photo of a sign which read, ‘Koppang O'Leary productions presents New Arrival Coming Soon’ on his Instagram account on Saturday, February 2.

The dad-to-be wrote alongside the message: “We're pleased to announce that we're expecting a little Koppang O'Leary…”

Dermot has since opened up about becoming a parent for the first time. At the BAFTAs, the radio presenter told OK! Magazine that he was “very excited” about welcoming his first child with Dee.

The couple explained: “We’re not really big talkers about things like this but we went to a party yesterday and…”

“I couldn’t hide it anymore!” Dee joked.

Friends of the pair were quick to congratulate them on their major news.

Edith Bowman wrote: “Woo hoo. Welcome to the club. Xxx”

“Huge congratulations flying your way!!! Xxxx,” said Giovanna Fletcher.

“This is just such wonderful news… love you both,” Holly Willoughby added.

Huge congratulations to Dermot and Dee.

Feature Image: Getty