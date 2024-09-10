Venus Williams details diagnosis with autoimmune disease

Venus Williams has decided to open up about her experience with an autoimmune disease.

The tennis pro was diagnosed with Sjögren’s syndrome in 2011. This is an incurable autoimmune disease with symptoms that include ‘pain, numbness and fatigue’.

Reflecting back to getting her diagnosis, Venus explained it was a ‘relief’ to finally understand what was going on with her body, but revealed it was ‘very challenging as an athlete’.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Venus stated, “I had all kinds of symptoms, but that was very challenging as an athlete. When you crash, you go so hard that you can’t get up, literally. But I still got up, because I had to".

"Lying in bed is not fun. There is no substitute for being well. I had to change my pace”.

“It took seven years before I was diagnosed. It was a head-trip. I wasn’t reaching my full potential and I didn’t know why".

"Was I working too hard? What was I doing wrong? That takes its toll and it’s not easy to walk out there when you don’t have much to give”.

Venus went on to admit it was a relief when she was finally diagnosed. “Like, ‘Oh, I’m not crazy’. I hadn’t felt myself for a while. But at the same time, it was hard to accept. I’m used to doing whatever I want, working hard and staying fit”.

“To realise that it’s not something you can work through, that this is your life now… that was hard”.

The 44-year-old then confessed how vital it was for her to remain mentally strong throughout her journey with the autoimmune disease. “Being mentally strong is so important. Not just for sport, but for life. You’ve got to make it out here, nobody is going to make it for you”.

“I can deal with a tonne of pressure. Sport teaches you how to cope with everything you’re going to have to deal with in life – stress, lack of confidence, figuring out how to perform, how to come back if you fail… Athletes do make better choices [in those moments]”.