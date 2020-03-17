Vanessa Hudgens under fire for cruel remarks about Covid-19

Vanessa Hudgens has come under fire after she made disrespectful remarks about Covid-19. The actress was talking to her Instagram followers when she made the insensitive comments.

The former Disney star said: "Yeah … til July. Sounds like a bunch of bullshit, but, like, it’s a virus ― I get it. I respect it, but, at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible, but, like, inevitable? I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t being doing this right now.”

The Princess Switch star defended her comments this evening, however, many failed to accept her apology.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to defend herself and said the "comments are being taken out of context."

"It's a crazy time, it's a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that's what I hope you guys are doing too. Yeah I don't take this situation lightly, by any means, I am home."

She stressed that she is taking the situation seriously and is following the Government's advice.