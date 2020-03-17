SHEmazing!
Vanessa Hudgens under fire for cruel remarks about Covid-19

Vanessa Hudgens has come under fire after she made disrespectful remarks about Covid-19. The actress was talking to her Instagram followers when she made the insensitive comments.

The former Disney star said: "Yeah … til July. Sounds like a bunch of bullshit, but, like, it’s a virus ― I get it. I respect it, but, at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible, but, like, inevitable? I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t being doing this right now.”

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to defend herself and said the "comments are being taken out of context."

"It's a crazy time, it's a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that's what I hope you guys are doing too. Yeah I don't take this situation lightly, by any means, I am home."

She stressed that she is taking the situation seriously and is following the Government's advice.

