Vanessa Bryant wishes her late husband Kobe a happy birthday with sweet snap

Vanessa, the wife of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, has shared a birthday message for him on what would have been his 44th birthday.

Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and seven others tragically passed away following a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Now, paying tribute to her late husband, Vanessa has shared a photo of the couple to her 15.5M Instagram followers, today, August 23. In the picture, Vanessa and Kobe are smiling from ear to ear as they give each other a hug.

The 40-year-old captioned the post, “Happy birthday, baby! I love you and miss you so much! #44 @kobebryant”.

The sweet throwback photo already has 685K likes in the few short hours that it has been online for. Many famous faces took to the comments to also wish the NBA star a happy birthday.

Khloe Kardashian penned, “Happy birthday. I love you V!”, alongside many red heart emojis. “Happy birthday to the GOAT”, wrote children’s book author Patty Rodriguez.

Mario Lopez, Lily Collins and Naomi Campbell were among other celebrities to leave emojis in the comment section.

Fans of the Lakers player rushed to the comments to share their messages for Kobe on his birthday. One fan said, “Happy birthday Kobe! You are so missed”. Another follower added, “Love you V! Happy birthday to your love”.

Vanessa and Kobe shared four children together, 19-year-old Natalia, five-year-old Bianka, three-year-old, Capri and Gianna, who sadly passed away when she was just 13-years-old.

Last month, Vanesssa brought Natalia, Bianka and Capri to Italy, where Kobe spent his childhood. She revealed, “Visited Reggio Calabria, a city my husband lived in when he was about 8 years old”.