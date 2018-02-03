Vandal acquitted of charges of homophobicly defacing The George

The 24-year old vandal who scrawled hateful and homophobic messages on the outer walls of one of Ireland's best known gay bars The George has been acquitted of all charges.

The bar and club, which has maintained its place on South Georges Street, Dublin since 1987, was defaced with homophobic slurs.

The suspect from Finglas was acquitted on a number of technicalities, reports The Irish Times.

When he was arrested, he allegedly admitted his crimes to Gardai. However, there was no Garda witness who authorised the interview in which he confessed.

Berkeley pleaded not guilty to the charge of criminal damage.

The offensive language included the use of the term 'f*****,' with the phrase 'f****** out' scrawled across the door of the venue.

He also has a number of previous charges, including the possession of knives and an imitation fire arm, according to The Irish Times.

'In general this is quite a shocking incident as that area of Dublin in mostly quite safe and LGBTQ friendly,' said No Hate Speech Irelandspokesperson Ian McGahon.

'In the graffiti they used the swastika, this is particularly disturbing given that that thousands of gay men were sent to their death in the Nazi Germany concentration camps.'

'The graffiti used was abusive and is certainly homophobic in using the Nazi symbols and also the terminology 'f****** out.'

