Uzo Aduba pens heartfelt anniversary tribute to husband Robert

Uzo Aduba and Robert Sweeting have had many things to celebrate recently since announcing they’re expecting their first child together and now the couple are marking three years of marriage.

The Orange is the New Black actress has marked her and Robert’s big day in a special way by penning a heartfelt tribute to her husband.

Sharing the moving message on social media, Uzo admitted that Robert ‘made her entire life better’.

Aduba posted the sweet words alongside stunning photos from their wedding day to her 2.2M Instagram followers.

The 42-year-old wrote, “Our Anniversary. This is from our Traditional Nigerian Wedding Ceremony(Igba Nkwu). This day meant so much to us”.

“You have made my entire life better, more full. I am so thankful our souls found each other. I’ve loved sharing every step of this journey with you, @robertsweetinglife and cannot wait to experience new chapters, next chapters, new pathways with you”.

The Painkiller star closed off by adding, “I love you so much. Thank you also for loving me. So much. Happy Anniversary. Your Wife, Uzo [camera emoji] @peytonrbyford”.

The beautiful snaps show Uzo and Robert dressed in traditional Nigerian attire while they looked lovingly into eachothers' eyes and posed for the camera.

Many of Aduba’s fans headed to the comments to congratulate the pair for reaching the third anniversary of their marriage.

One fan said, “Happy Anniversary Uzo and Robert. It’s giving royalty”.

“Wow, your wedding looked wonderful! Wish you many more happy years”, wrote another fan.

A third commenter penned, “Beautiful. Happy Anniversary, And a lifetime more”.

Uzo announced her and Robert’s marriage to the world in 2021, one year after they secretly tied the knot with a private ceremony in New York.

The couple revealed they were expecting their first child together back in June when the expectant mum shared a video of herself holding up a baby grow to Instagram.

She wrote, “What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy!”.

“I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done”.