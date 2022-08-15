‘Utterly besotted’: Chloe Madeley has given birth to her first child

Chloe Madeley, the daughter of famed broadcasters Richard and Judy, is now a mum! Huge congratulations to the presenter and personal trainer who has welcomed the birth of her first child with husband, rugby player James Haskell.

Taking to social media on Sunday evening, the 35-year-old mum announced the special news by sharing an adorable black and white photograph of her little one’s tiny hand.

“We are delighted to welcome to the world our daughter,” Chloe gushed in the caption, adding, “We are utterly besotted and beaming with pride.”

Meanwhile, new-dad James Haskell also announced the wonderful news on his own Instagram page by sharing the same lovely baby snap. However, James also revealed some more information about the birth in his caption, revealing that their little bundle of joy arrived last Wednesday, August 10, at 8:36am.

Of course it wasn’t long before Chloe and James’ announcement posts were flooded with congratulatory comments from friends, family and fans alike.

“So so happy for you chlo..” soap star Hayley Tamaddon excitedly commented.

JLS singer JB Gill lovingly wrote, “Congrats to you both @madeleychloe Welcome to the world little one!”

“Yes! Another Leo. Congratulations to you both,” commented Paddy McGuiness.

“Ahh congrats guys,” fitness blogger Hayley Madigan sweetly wrote.

While appearing on Good Morning Britain in February this year, Haskell announced Chloe’s pregnancy to the world, before going on to share the news again on social media. On February 15 James posted a sweet video montage which documented their pregnancy journey so far.

“From the moment I saw her and heard her little heartbeat I fell in love! Lets hope she looks like her Mum,” James lovingly wrote, revealing that the pair were expecting a baby girl.