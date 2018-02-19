WOW! This Irish woman’s cover of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ is flawless

Ah, we love the smell of outrageous talent on a Monday afternoon!

Amy O'Riordan is a 23-year-old singer from Cork, who recently posted a video of herself covering a well-known Ed Sheeran song.

It's safe to say that covering someone like Ed is tricky, with such a distinct voice, but Amy NAILED it.

Two months ago, Amy covered the song Perfect, and it has set the Internet alight.

With 24,000 views at this stage, it is fairly safe to say that Amy is destined for stardom – we're waiting for the album, tbh.

And if Ed Sheeran isn't your thing, no worries, as Amy has covered such an eclectic mix of tunes.

There's something for everyone, from The Dubliners to Kodaline – this girl has serious talent!

Have a listen to this gorgeous lady, and let us know what you think!