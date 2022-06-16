Una Healy looks sensational as she soaks up the sun.

Una Healy has been enjoying a staycation with her two children, Aoife and Tadhg, from the comfort of her Tipperary home.

Taking to social media, she showed off her stunning garden as she enjoyed a staycation at home in Tipperary.

Una shared that she had stuck on her sunglasses and popped in her earphones while imagining being away on holidays. As her home county of Tipperary hit temperatures of 22 degrees, she said: “Pretending I’m out foreign this evening”.

The singer shared images of both children – she showed her son how to tell if he liked butter, by placing a buttercup just below his chin for it to shin yellow.

She also shared a photo of her mini-me daughter Aoife.

Una’s well-manicured garden looked like the ideal oasis to enjoy the Irish weather. It was jam packed with so many different flowers that Una asked for help identifying one white plant in her garden, writing: “What is this plant anyone? Smells so nice”. In case you are reading this Una, it's a Cordyline with Phormium flowers!

Met Eireann are forecasting the hottest day of the year this week with Friday said to reach highs of 24C – but there's a catch. The hottest temperatures for Friday's mini heatwave will occur early in the day in Munster and southeast Leinster. If you are lucky enough to live in these regions, like Una, you’ll get to enjoy some stunning summer weather.