Tyson Fury confirms wife Paris had a miscarriage earlier this year

Tyson Fury has confirmed that his wife, Paris Fury, tragically had a miscarriage earlier this year.

The boxing champion has detailed that Paris was pregnant with the couple’s eighth child. Tyson and Paris, who have been married since 2008, already share seven children together – Venezuela (15), Prince John James (12), Prince 'Tutty' Tyson (7), Valencia (6), Prince Adonis Amaziah Fury (5), Athena (3) and Prince Rico Paris (1).

Sadly, Paris tragically suffered a miscarriage in May, six months into her pregnancy. The couple’s baby loss occurred just a few hours before Tyson suffered a match defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia. Paris was still at home in the UK at the time, meaning that Tyson was unable to be present with her.

In an interview with The Sun, Tyson chose to recall the heartbreaking experience.

"The one that she was having, she lost that on the Friday of the fight, which was pretty s****y,” the 36-year-old confessed.

"I am not making excuses but she was six months pregnant, it’s not like a small miscarriage at the beginning, you have to physically give birth to a dead child, on your own, while your husband is in a foreign country,” Tyson explained candidly.

"I could not be there for her in that moment. And that is tough for me. I have been with the woman for longer than I wasn’t with her, so it is hard that I couldn’t be there with her, in that time. When she said she couldn’t come over, I knew there was a problem. She usually comes out on fight week but she said she had high blood pressure,” he detailed.

“She said she couldn’t come and I asked her what was up and asked her to tell me but she wouldn’t. So I knew, I knew, I knew there was a problem. I said to my brother, ‘She’s lost that baby,” Tyson concluded.

The couple never publicly announced that they were expecting another child. However, in March, Tyson hinted at Paris’ pregnancy by writing on Instagram: "Mother of seven and still beautiful. Still strong and still my rock. #8incoming. Lucky for some."