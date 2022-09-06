Twilight actor Peter Facinelli welcomes first child with fiancée

Peter Facinelli’s clan is growing!

The Twilight star has welcomed his fourth child into the world – his first with his fiancée, Lily Ann Harrison.

The actor, who is best known for playing Edward Cullen’s father, Carlisle, announced the joyful news on his Instagram page last night.

The 48-year-old posted a beautiful black-and-white photo of his newborn clutching his index finger.

“Happy ‘Labor’ Day”, Peter joked in his caption, in reference to the bank holiday celebrations that took place in the United States over the weekend.

Peter subsequently tagged Lily Ann in the post, alongside a red love heart. He also wrote the date of his little one’s birth – “Sept 5th, 2022” – along with baby emojis.

Peter did not reveal the sex or name of his new bundle of joy in his post. However, upon a glance at the comments section, it seems like a few close friends of the couple have spilled the beans!

“So unbelievably happy for you all,” wrote actor Ross McCall. “Welcome to the world, ‘lil man,” implying that Peter and Lily Ann are now parents to a son.

“Sending so much love to you both @lilyanneharrison @peterfacinelli you are going to give this baby such love,” commented actor and writer Sarah Wynter.

“We are sooooo excited!!!!!! Aahhhh,” DJ Lindsay Luv also wrote. “can’t wait to meet this cutie : also Omg that was so quick! I asked her yesterday!)”.

Peter and Lily Ann quietly announced their pregnancy in June of this year, when Lily Ann posted a selfie of her growing bump with the caption, “Not a burrito belly”.

The pair began their relationship in 2016. The couple got engaged in December 2019 during a romantic getaway to Mexico.

Peter already shares three daughters with his ex-wife, Jennie Garth – Luca (25), Lola (19) and Fiona (15).

Congratulations to the happy couple on the birth of their little one!