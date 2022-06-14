TV presenter Karen Koster opens up about her mum’s sudden passing

Television presenter Karen Koster has opened up about her mum tragically passing away.

Karen was speaking on Virgin Media’s The Six O’Clock Show when she spoke about her mum’s death for the first time.

While talking to her co-host, Greg, she explained the reason she had been missing from the show. “Some very sad news in our family, my mum died suddenly just over two weeks ago”.

She continued, “Very unexpected, so the last couple of weeks, I’m sure anyone who’s gone through a sudden loss, it’s just been completely surreal”.

The 41-year-old went on to ask for a photo of her mum to be shared to the screen for viewers to see her. “Can we show a picture just so everyone can see how gorgeous my mum was”. The photo shows a lovely selfie of Karen and her siblings with their mum.

While holding back tears, Karen told viewers that when lockdown restrictions were lifted, she and her family made a point to see her mum more often and said, “I nearly have a picture of every single time I saw her over the last year and every special occasion we had”.

After thanking her colleagues, friends, family and fans for their kind messages to her, the former Xposé host explained, “What can you do? You get through it and you put one foot in front of the other and it’s a strange time”.

Before moving on to the next segment of the show, Karen revealed how her children were dealing with the loss of their nan. “The kids have been unbelievably resilient, a bit too resilient actually”.

Through laughter she then admitted, “I’m like ‘be more sad, I can’t be a normal mum right now’”.

Our thoughts go out to Karen and her family at this difficult time.