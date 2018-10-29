Turns out Zoe Kravitz got engaged this year, and it involved sweatpants

Zoe Kravitz has revealed that she is engaged to her partner of two years Karl Glusman.

'Oh yeah, I’m engaged,' she told Rolling Stone, after appearing on the cover of their 2018 Hot Issue.

'I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.'

Zoe revealed that her fiance had intended on making a big romantic gesture by proposing in Paris, but things didnt quite go to plan.

Their work schedules got in the way, and he ended up proposing in the couple's living room.

'I was in sweatpants,”'Kravitz said to Rolling Stone. 'I think I was a little drunk.'

'I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him!' Kravitz continued.

She went on to describe how she preferred the casual proposal, as it suited them as a couple.

'He nailed it and I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.'

Sounds like our kind of proposal, tbh.