Turn heads this summer with the new Domino’s Garlic & Herb collection

Domino’s, Ireland’s best loved pizza company, has just dropped this summers must have, a limited-edition Garlic & Herb Dip inspired fashion collection, along with its very own ‘Big Dip’ Plunge Pool. Whatever the weather this August, you won’t want to miss out on this one.

Made in Chelsea and Love Island royalty, Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott, launched the new range, which includes a summer shirt, bikini and swim shorts. Sam donned the stylish bikini whilst sitting in the Big Dip Plunge Pool eating pizza from the first ever Domino’s floating pizza box. Alongside him, Zara modelled the new collection shorts and shirt.

Coming in at 42.4 times the volume of a standard dip pot, the Big Dip Plunge Pool will be available in limited numbers for pizza lovers to take a literal ‘dip’. The perfect accessory for a hot date night or summer pool party.

Of course, it’s not a real party until the food arrives. This year, pizza fans can get their hands on the latest edition of the Domino’s collection, the brand-new floating Domino’s pizza box. Gone are the days of needing to dry off and jump out of the pool to grab a slice, now the feast floats to you! Custom made to fit any large sized Domino’s pizza, fans can swim away with this summer accessory that can be used time and time again.

Domino’s is really making a splash this summer with the drop of its first limited-edition Garlic & Herb Dip Collection. Complete with a unisex summer shirt with a design subtly garnished with the iconic Garlic & Herb Dip. But to really make a statement poolside, opt for the jaw-dropping Garlic & Herb Dip swim shorts or the matching bikini set – a look that is sure to turn heads this summer!

Sam Thompson, A True Domino’s Dipper said: “At our house, it’s criminal to order a Domino’s without getting extra Garlic & Herb Dip, so this for me is heaven! In fact, it might just be the best thing that has happened to me since I met Zara. I was excited about filling our new Pool with Garlic & Herb Dip so I could plunge myself in, but for now, water will do. It’s also safe to say, we can’t trust the weather but what I do know is I might just be the hottest thing going now, and I’m pretty sure Zara would think so too after seeing me in that bikini.”

Speaking on why Domino’s has dropped the ultimate summer collection, Sam Wilson, Domino’s Merch Master added: “We wanted to make a bit of a splash this summer, and with millions of Garlic & Herb Dips served a year, it’s fair to say we’re a nation that loves a dip. So, we thought, why not combine the best of both worlds and make our BIGGEST dip ever for pizza fans to enjoy whilst eating a piping hot pizza?!

“Along with the plunge pool, The Garlic & Herb Dip Collection is a sure thing to heat up your summer, and is perfect for those looking to make a statement. Including those looking to enjoy a slice whilst taking a dip!”

The limited-edition Garlic & Herb Collection merch includes:

Chequered pot summer shirt – available in sizes S to XL

Bikini set – available in sizes S to XL

Swim shorts – available in sizes S to XL

Floating pizza boxes

The Big Dip Plunge Pool

To be in with a chance to get your hands on The Garlic & Herb Collection head to garlic-and-herb-dip-collection.com from today (10th August) and select the items of your choice – but be quick dip lovers as you only have until Friday 18th August to enter!