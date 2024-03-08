Tune in to this stellar action-comedy on telly tonight

Congratulations- you’ve made it to Friday!

After a busy week, all we want to do is put our feet up and switch off for the night.

Luckily, with the help of Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill you can do exactly that by tuning into their hit comedy movie tonight.

At 9.30pm tonight, RTÉ2 will air 21 Jump Street and we cannot wait! Be prepared to be left in stitches with this action-comedy masterpiece.

The movie follows the story of former school foes, Schmidt (Hill) and Jenko (Tatum), who are now working together as cops.

Due to their youthful looks, they are assigned a case where they must go undercover and pose as students in order to bust a high-school drug ring.

Now that they’re living like teenagers again, the newfound friends slip back into their childish ways and put the case at risk.

Between house parties and going to prom, the duo face hiccups along the way to crack the case and put their jobs on the line.

Starring Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum and Ice Cube this 2012 movie is an adaptation of the 1980’s television series of the same name by Stephen J. Cannell and Patrick Hasburgh.

So, if you’re in the mood for a good laugh, grab your favourite snacks and snuggle up in your favourite spot on the couch with this film tonight.

21 Jump Street is on RTÉ2 tonight, Friday March 8, at 9.30pm.

Still unsure if you want to tune in? Watch the full trailer below: