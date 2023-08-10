Tried and tested – SHEmazing fans test the new Leave-In Dry Conditioner from Batiste

Batiste are shaking up the haircare industry in 2023 with their game-changing Leave-In Dry Conditioner that will take your day two hair to the level. The new Batiste Leave-In Dry Conditioner which contains Aloe Vera and conditioning agents is designed to instantly soften and detangle the hair lengths in between washes, as well as leaving a smooth and glossy shine. So if you're tired of dry, dull, knotty hair between washes, Batiste Leave-In Dry Conditioner is the perfect solution. Specially designed to be applied to hair when dry, a burst of this leave-in conditioner detangles lengths and transforms the ends of your hair, leaving a soft smooth feel and shine on non-wash days.

We asked SHEmazing fans to test it out to see if it really did what it said it would.

Lauren said:

"I have heard of and also seen Batiste many times online or in shops but personally never got a chance to try their products. The packaging is very appealing and simple, it really catches your eye. I found the Batiste Leave-in Dry Conditioner gave my hair the most gorgeous shine ever even though it had been at least 3 to 4 days after washing my hair. (The photos don't do it justice, to be honest)

The product was extremely easy to use and the instructions on the can helped to guide me as I never saw anything about it online before. You shake the can and spray a small amount of the product out into your hands before rubbing your hands together and then running your hands throughout the lengths of your hair avoiding the roots. It worked instantly and left my hair glistening and shining unlike it was before. There are three scents, Original, Blush and Tropical which smell gorgeous.

Overall I would highly recommend this product as I think they're fantastic and can be such a lifesaver when you're busy or caught up in life. They also made my hair feel amazing and so smooth and glowy in a way that I can't keep a few days after washing! Would definitely recommend it."

Sarah said:

"Thanks so much for letting me take part in this trial – I love Batiste Dry Shampoo, but hadn’t had a chance to try the leave in conditioner.

I’m trying really hard to move from regularly washing my hair to leaving it to every third day, but I find it really difficult – in the morning, it’s like I’ve been pulled through a hedge, repeatedly. And it also gets dull and greasy. So it’s a battle every day. Seriously. That said, I know it’s better for my hair, not to mention how much better my colour lasts, so I know it will be worth it in the end if I can space out the washing.

I’ve been using the dry shampoo now for about three months, and I really like it, so I was really excited to try the leave in conditioner. I wasn’t really sure it would give me anything more than the shampoo does, but actually it works really well. When I’m using something like this it has to be easy, and this really was. I followed the instructions and it was simple to apply, it’s not greasy, it’s absorbed super quickly, and there’s no mess or residue left. Winner.

My hair definitely felt softer and looked shinier once I had used it. This result is making it much easier for me to stretch out the days between washing, which is fantastic. I also like that it’s vegan friendly – when I buy beauty products, this is one of the first things I look for. I loved all three scents … maybe if I had to choose I’d go with the tropical flavour. But they really were all lovely.

I will buy it again and I have already recommended to friends and family. This is a no-brainer. Thanks again, Sarah"

Katie said:

"I absolutely love this stuff – it’s made getting ready each morning so much easier. I normally wash my hair every two to three days, but by day three it’s looking a bit wrecked. With the Leave-In Dry Conditioner it just completely revives it (check out the pics – just perfect), and not just for the day, it’s actually good to go the following day too. Really impressed.

It’s simple to use, the instructions are straightforward, and a little goes a long way. I loved the smell, and how the product was completely absorbed. It didn’t leave any residue and left my hair significantly softer and with a lovely shine. I will buy it again. I would recommend it. 10/10 for Batiste!!"

Emily said:

"I know Batiste really well having often used their dry shampoo, hadn’t heard of the Leave in Dry Conditioner before seeing it on SHEmazing, so I was looking forward to giving it a go.

When I got around to testing the Leave In Conditioner, my hair was definitely due a wash, so it really got a good test. I’m thrilled with the results. From scraggly hair that I wouldn’t go out without washing, it has been transformed into smooth, shiny and soft tresses. This means I can extend the life between washes another day – woo hoo! I tried the original scent and it smelled fab. I’ve smelled the other ones and they’re fab too. When I run out I will buy it to use again, and I will be telling my friends about it. I love it."

It’s fair to say the SHEmazing fans have given the seal of approval for the new Batiste Leave-In Dry Conditioner.

