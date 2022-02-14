Treat your furry friends! Aldi’s mega pet event is back this Thursday

Valentine’s Day might be a day to show your partner just how much they mean to you, but what about the most important being in your life — your pets?!

Luckily Aldi is here to make sure no furry friend is left behind, as they launch their mega pet accessories collection later this week.

For starters, the 2-in-1 Cat Cave (€13.99) is the perfect hideaway spot for your feline friends. You can make them feel right at home with Aldi’s vast selection of pet beds. Dogs and cats alike will love the Plush Pet Bed (€29.99), which is available in four different patterns and it comes with a removable and machine-washable cover.

You’ve heard of man caves, but what about cat caves? Keep them snug with the Luxury Memory Foam Mattress (€34.99/Medium or €39.99/Large)

When it comes to going out and about, Aldi has all the bits and bobs you need to keep pooches looking and feeling their best. Make sure they stay cosy and warm no matter the weather with the Dog Coat Harness (€5.99).

The Pet Drying Glove (€8.99) is perfect for getting dogs dry after a muddy walk (or even bath time!). Treat your dog to a puppy preen with the Cordless Dog Grooming Kit (€24.99). It comes with tools to keep your dog’s coat and nails looking prim and proper.

If there’s one thing pet’s love, its play time. Aldi has a selection of toys sure to guarantee hours of fun like the Duo Fabric Bone Dog Toy( €4.99) or Cord Plush Dog Toy (€5.99).

After play time, they’ll have worked up an appetite! Show them what a good boy or girl they are with snacks like Felix Crispies (€1.49) and Vitacat Healthy Balance (€1.89). Langham’s Dog Chews (€3.49) or Real Pig Ears (€9.99/12 pack).

For a healthy alternative, try Super 7 Dry Dog Food (€9.99/5kg) or Superfoods for Dogs (€9.99/1kg). For cats, Aldi has cat food offers that will make them purr with delight.

All of these products and much more will be available at 149 Aldi stores nationwide from 17th February, whilst stocks last — so you better be quick if you want to spoil your furry friends!