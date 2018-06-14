Treat yo’self Thursday: Fancy nabbing some FREE burritos today?

Nothing says treat yourself like tucking in to some delectable Mexican fare.

Better yet, when that fare is completely free, you're on to a winner.

Burritos and Blues are giving away free burritos today, because they think that we need to treat ourselves more (they're right).

A post shared by Burritos & Blues (@burritosandblues) on Jun 8, 2018 at 1:42am PDT

The folks at Burritos and Blues are running “Treat Yo’self Thursdays” this week and next week, at their branch in the IFSC.

On the premises will be a very enticing prize wheel – where tasty burritos, salsa fries and cool summer drinks will be up for grabs.

The wheel will be in action at lunchtime (12pm – 2pm) and at the end of the work day (4.30 – 6.30pm) outside the IFSC branch today and next Thursday.

What a way to cheer us up on this blustery Thursday.