Travis Barker’s daughter shares update after he is ‘rushed to hospital’

It is being reported that Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side after suffering from a medical condition, according to TMZ.

After being taken to hospital, Travis was later transferred to a different medical centre by ambulance for additional care on the advice of doctors. The star was pictured being wheeled into the facility on a stretcher. His recognizable tattoos were clearly in view.

Kourtney had been following behind the ambulance in her car. She was dressed in a fully black outfit and had her hood up to hide her face.

The 46-year-old’s daughter shared a blank image to her Instagram story with the caption, “Please send your prayers”.

Since posting the message, Alabama posted a snap of her holding her dad’s hand while he was in a hospital bed to TikTok. The now deleted post said, “Please say a prayer”. Barker is holding his phone and wearing a hospital bracelet in the photo. The 16-year-old has covered her dad's bracelet with an emoji so all of his private details aren't made public.

Before being hospitalised, the dad-of-two tweeted, “God save me”, which left many fans worried for his health. It is also possible that the rockstar was referencing a song named God Save Me that he produced for his rapper friend Machine Gun Kelly.

The worrying news comes just weeks after Travis and Kourtney tied the knot in their Italian wedding ceremony. The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star has also recently revealed that she has just recovered from having Covid-19.