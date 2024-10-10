Travis Barker pens sweet message to son Landon on special day

Travis Barker is celebrating his eldest son today!

The Blink-182 drummer is marking a milestone for Landon – his 21st birthday.

To honour the special day, Travis has penned a heartwarming tribute on social media for his son.

The 48-year-old shared a collection of sweet photos from throughout Landon’s childhood to his 8.7M Instagram followers.

Some of the adorable snaps show Landon as a young boy, while others reveal him making memories with his siblings.

In the caption of the heartfelt post, Travis wrote, “Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker . You blessed my world 21 years ago and I am forever grateful”.

“So proud of the man you’ve become and everything you’ve set out to accomplish and did. You are the best son and brother anyone could ask for”.

Barker closed off his cute statement by adding, “I love you always and forever my boy and cherish every moment with you”.

Travis also posted some snaps of his son to his Instagram Stories and said, “I love you to the moon and back", before admitting, “Best father/son duo no question”.

The drummer’s wife, reality star Kourtney Kardashian, also shared a kind message for her step-son to mark his birthday.

On her Instagram Stories, Kourtney unveiled a video of some birthday cupcakes for Landon as well as decorations for the 21-year-old.

She wrote, “21 !!! Happpppyy birthday @landonasherbarker. grateful for you. More Landon moments forever. Love you!”.

Travis shares 21-year-old Landon, 18-year-old daughter Alabama, and 25-year-old step-daughter Atiana with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

He also shares his youngest son, Rocky, with Kourtney. The couple welcomed the tot into the world in November 2023.

Kourtney is also a mum to 14-year-old Mason, 12-year-old Penelope, and nine-year-old Reign whom she shares with her ex-partner Scott Disick.