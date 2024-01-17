Transformers star Josh Duhamel welcomes baby boy with wife Audra

Congratulations are in order for Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari as they have welcomed their first bundle of joy into the world together.

The couple shared the exciting news on social media, revealing that they had a beautiful baby boy.

This is Josh and Audra’s first baby together, and Duhamel’s second child as he already shares a 10-year-old son named Axl with his ex-wife Fergie.

To announce their little one’s arrival, Josh and Audra shared an adorable black and white photo of their newborn’s tiny feet in a joint Instagram post to their millions of followers.

In the caption of the sweet post, the 51-year-old Transfomers star and 30-year-old model told their fans that their son’s unique name is Shepherd.

Audra wrote, “Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel. 1/11/24”, followed by a white heart emoji.

Many fans and loved ones flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Josh and Audra.

One fan penned, “Awwww!! Can’t get over him!! Such a beautiful boy! Congrats guys”.

“So happy for you guys!! Welcome baby Shepherd!!”, wrote a second commenter.

Another added, “Omg!!! I am SO happy for you both!!! What a wonderful blessing!!”.

Audra also shared a picture of Shepherd’s little hand to her Instagram Story and said, “He’s here @joshduhamel”.

Josh and Adura announced they were expecting their first baby together back in September by unveiling a snap of a baby scan photo alongside a white flower.

Audra simply wrote, “Baby Duhamel coming soon”.

At the time, Mari also took to her Instagram Stories to excitedly admit, “I cannot wait to be a mama… Hi daddy @joshduhamel”.

The Shotgun Wedding actor and model got engaged in January 2022 and tied the knot surrounded by their nearest and dearest in September of that same year in North Dakota.