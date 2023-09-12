Transformers actor Josh Duhamel expecting child with wife Audra

Josh Duhamel is set to become a dad again!

Congratulations are in order for Josh and his wife Audra Mari as they are expecting their first child together.

This baby will be Duhamel’s second child as he already shares his 10-year-old son Axl with ex-wife Fergie.

The Transformers actor announced that he and his model wife are expecting a little one together on social media.

The pair shared a joint Instagram post of a baby scan photo alongside a white flower to their millions of followers.

Audra wrote the caption of the post which simply reads, “Baby Duhamel coming soon”, followed by a white heart emoji.

Floods of congratulatory messages filled the comments from fans and famous faces alike.

Black Eyed Peas band member Fergie left a message to say, “I am truly happy for you guys. Axl can’t wait to be a big brother”.

Twilight actress Ashley Greene wrote, “Congratulations you beautiful people”.

“Congratulations! The most beautiful news! I’m thrilled for you both!!”, added The Girl Next Door star Elisha Cuthbert.

Mari also shared her pregnancy announcement to her Instagram Stories and said, “I cannot wait to be a mama… Hi daddy @joshduhamel”.

50-year-old Josh and 29-year-old Audra got engaged in January 2022 and went on to tie the knot in September of that same year in North Dakota with a stunning ceremony surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

When sharing photos from their big day online, the Shotgun Wedding star explained, “What an amazing day. I feel so lucky to have so many great friends, a supporting family, and now a wife that makes it all that much better. I love you babe”.

Reflecting on their wedding, Audra admitted, “Everything I dreamed of as a little girl.. I’M MARRIED!!”.

Congratulations again to Josh and Audra as they prepare to welcome a bundle of joy into the world.