Trailer released for Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back to Black’

We finally have a first look at the upcoming biopic film about the late Amy Winehouse.

Back to Black, which is set to be released later this year, was first announced to be in production back in 2018.

The movie, which stars Industry actress Marisa Abela as the late Grammy winner, will chart her early rise to fame and the release of her groundbreaking debut album Back to Black, which featured hits such as Rehab and Valerie.

You can watch the first teaser for the highly-anticipated film here:

The brief trailer showcases Amy, who passed away in 2011 from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27, explaining her passion for songwriting as she says: “I don’t write music to be famous. I write songs because I don’t know what I’d do if I didn’t.”

Marisa as Amy notes further: “I want people to hear my voice and just forget their troubles… I want to be remembered for just being me.”

The teaser also includes several career-defining moments from Amy’s life, including when she found out live on stage that she had won Record of the Year at the 2008 Grammys.

Credit: StudioCanal / YouTube

Following the first trailer, many fans have been taking to social media site X to express their thoughts.

“This trailer got me emotional hopefully the movie will do her justice,” one user wrote.

“We will be watching,” another added.

Back to Black, which has been directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, has released a logline which reads: “Told from Amy’s perspective, the film is an unapologetic look at the woman behind the phenomenon and the relationship that inspired one of the most legendary albums of all time.”

Alongside Marisa Abela, Jack O’Connell stars as Amy’s husband, Blake Fielder-Civil. Eddie Marsan and Juliet Cowan play the late singer’s parents, while Lesley Manville portrays her grandmother.

Back to Black is set to be released in cinemas on April 12.